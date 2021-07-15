WKU to require unvaccinated students, staff to wear masks inside

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University told WBKO News about their mask requirements for the upcoming school year.

President Timothy Caboni said the upcoming semester would look different and more normal compared to last year.

“What we’re looking for this fall is essentially a return to what we were doing in the fall of 2019,” he told WBKO News in a one-on-one interview.

According to Caboni, unvaccinated students, staff and faculty will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus.

“We also know that some people don’t want the vaccine and if they don’t, then we’re going to ask them on campus to wear masks inside.”

He does say that the University will be aligning with the current nationwide message which is to get the younger generation vaccinated.

“During orientation as folks returned to campus, create opportunities for them to select getting a vaccine and making it essentially seamless and available on demand. Our health clinic on campus will have it available

Overall he says that last taught them how to be more flexible which is something that will continue into this school year.

