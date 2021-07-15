Advertisement

Two charged in Knox County ATV thefts

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two underage boys are facing charges after police say they stole something that was not theirs.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook Wednesday about the thefts.

We’re told two four-wheelers were stolen early Tuesday morning. An investigation by the department quickly led deputies to the vehicles and to those allegedly responsible for stealing them.

The pair, only identified as male juveniles, were charged in the case. Officials did not say what the charges are.

The ATV’s have been returned to the owner.

