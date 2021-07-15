Advertisement

State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new school year is right around the corner.

Many COVID-19 restrictions and mandates ended in June, but could they return for schools this coming year?

The Kentucky Department for Public Health released its guidance for K-12 schools for the upcoming year on Thursday.

State health officials are recommending masks for unvaccinated persons while indoors and in settings where most individuals are unvaccinated. They also say physical distancing of at least 3 feet is recommended.

In Lincoln County, Superintendent Mike Rowe says face coverings have not been required since the healthy at school mandates were rescinded in June.

At this time, decisions about things like wearing masks are decided at the local district level because Rowe says Kentucky is a local control state and there are no mandates saying otherwise.

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms

School leaders say summer programs without restrictions or mandates have been very positive.

“We’ve had no issues. Our students have not had to follow the healthy at school guidelines since they have been rescinded,” said Julia Duncan, principal at Stanford Elementary.

That’s giving school officials a lot of hope for how they will start in the fall when more students arrive.

School officials in Lincoln County say the virtual option will still be available for parents, but they hope to welcome as many students back in the building as possible. There are certain requirements that have to be met for students to use the virtual option.

