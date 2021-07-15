Advertisement

Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - Sources say a former football player at Marshall University has died after a car crash.

According to police in Suffolk, Virginia, it happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.

Crews say when they arrived, a car was flipped on its roof.

Suffolk Police say Jaquan Rashad Yulee, 24, of Suffolk, was killed.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

The university released a statement, saying, “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee. His energy and ability to connect with our fan base was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd.”

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
The surveillance video shows former trooper, Thomas Czartorski hitting Alex Hornback's leg with...
Former KSP trooper charged with perjury, accused of lying under oath about use of force
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Virginia’s population might grow over the next decade, but it could be slower than it’s been in...
Date set for Virginia gubernatorial debate at Appalachian School of Law
Several Kentucky school districts are providing school supplies this year.
Some Kentucky school districts provide free school supplies for upcoming school year
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
LIHEAP Summer Program - 11:00 p.m.
LIHEAP Summer Program - 11:00 p.m.
Secretary of State Michael Adams speaks to attendees at the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce...
‘Kentucky knows best what’s best for Kentucky’: Secretary of State voices voting issues in visit to mountains