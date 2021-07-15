Advertisement

Santa Train to stay drive thru event in 2021 out of “abundance of caution”

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - A Christmas season tradition here in the mountains will once again be a drive thru only event this year.

Officials with the Santa Train announced the news Thursday morning on Facebook.

In the post, organizers say the move is “out of an abundance of caution for all our attendees, volunteers and employees.”

The event will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. at Food City locations in Shelbiana, Clintwood, St. Paul and Weber City on Saturday, November 20th.

You can get additional updates on the Santa Train Facebook page as the event gets closer.

