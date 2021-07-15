Road slip repairs begin on Ky. 908 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - State Route 908 closed March 3 after heavy rains caused a 350-foot long road slip, taking out an entire lane.

“When that big ole rain came, it just washed it almost plum out, completely,” said Joe Evans who lives along state Route 908.

The closure has been a major inconvenience for people, as the detour adds about 30 minutes to their commute.

“From up there to Inez is like five minutes, if that. Two to three probably but the way they’ll have to go it’s 10, 11 miles and it’s on curvy roads,” Evans said.

Sara George with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says during the last four months, people have been removing the barricades at the closed section and driving through.

“They do that at their own risk. It might, not only is it safe to do that but it could jeopardize their insurance company requirement to pay for damages that occur,” George said.

After four months, repairs began Thursday. George says they are repairing the embankment with a soil nail wall, which reinforces and strengthens existing ground to treat unstable slopes.

She says crews will install rebar into drilled holes and grouted into place with shotcrete.

“A big part of a soil nail wall is that drainage is included which isn’t available in other types of embankment repairs,” George said. “It prevents erosion and it also prevents damage to the wall from water build-up underground.”

People who live in the area hope these repairs will stop future slides.

“Mother Nature is unpredictable. We’ve had some really hard rains through this area, and slips are happening where they haven’t been,” Evans said.

Candie Preece says she’s been detoured many times with roadwork through the county and just wants the roads to be fixed.

“I’d love to see them fix these roads proper where the kids can go to school and not be scared that they’re going to go over a hill or take a slide,” Preece said.

The road will be closed for three to four weeks, weather permitting.

The work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

During those times, drivers will need to find an alternate route.

