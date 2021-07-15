Prestonsburg High School welcomes new assistant principal

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky high school has a new member of its leadership team.

Interim Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced on the district’s Facebook page Thursday morning Brandon Kidd was selected to be the new assistant principal at Prestonsburg High School.

We’re told Kidd has worked in education for six years. He began his career at Prestonsburg Elementary where he taught for five years before becoming assistant principal at Allen Elementary. He has also coached basketball for more than one decade.

“We are excited to see Brandon use his leadership and coaching skills as he joins the Prestonsburg High School administrative team. The new PHS team is one to watch for the upcoming school year as I know they’re going to do wonderful things for our students,” said Interim Superintendent Anna Shepherd in a statement.

“I am very excited and thankful for this opportunity to join the PHS Blackcat family. This is an amazing staff and I’m eager to meet everyone and get started.” Kidd said in a statement in the Facebook post. “I’ve always wanted to be in a position to be able to make a positive impact on as many people’s lives as possible and this role allows me the opportunity to continue to do that and really connect with the school as a whole. I am very excited to continue building my relationships with the amazing people in the Prestonsburg community.”

