Officials: Correctional Center now paying for itself

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley said in a town hall meeting four years ago he had plans to build a new 700 bed correctional center. He added the jail would pay for itself and not use taxpayer money to operate.

The $34 million correctional center was built two years later. A Facebook post said for the “first time in history, the county budget enacted on July 1 contains zero tax dollars for the new Laurel County Correctional Center.”

This makes Laurel County one of the few counties in the state that has a self-sufficient jail which saves the county nearly $2.7 million a year.

“I just hope that we can convey how rare this situation is and how fortunate and blessed we are as a county,” Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley said. “When the county doesn’t have to put millions of dollars into the jail, it really expands the opportunities to provide a lot more services.”

The savings allowed the Laurel County Fiscal Court to help volunteer fire departments buy new pumper trucks and a purchase of a more than $100,000 air supply vehicle.

County employees will receive cost of living raises and each district will have more money for road improvements.

“We can use the money we’re saving from the jail to help our county progress in a lot of different ways,” Judge-Executive David Westerfield said. “We will spread it among the magisterial districts for more road work. The biggest thing I’m looking for is to make the county better for the people.”

You can see more on the announcement below:

