Nyrstar mine received three citations in weeks before deadly collapse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nyrstar received several citations for “regular safety and health” violations at its Immel mine in Knox County. The three citations were issued after July 1, and one of those citations was written the day before a deadly collapse at the company’s Immel mine, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration documents.

One person died and two were injured at the Immel Nyrstar Mine Tuesday, July 13, in Strawberry Plains, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.

Nyrstar was cited twice for communication issues at its East Tennessee Immel mine. A the citation the day before the deadly collapse was for voice communications between the surface and refuge chambers, according to the MSHA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a refuge chamber is a pocket miners can enter in case they are unable to escape the mine in an emergency.

“Refuges are intended to provide mine workers access to clean air, food and water until they can be rescued,” according to the CDC. “If mine workers understand when and how to properly use refuges, their chances of surviving disasters could be greatly improved.”

Nyrstar’s Immel mine was also cited July 8 for not having proper fire extinguishing equipment near machines that run on their own, and on July 7 for either not having a telephone or possibly a lack of instructions on how to use the phone.

The collapse is still under investigation by federal authorities.

