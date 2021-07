LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department is asking the public to identify a suspect.

Police say the man pictured is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft case.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 and ask for Officer Turner or call Dispatch at (606) 878-7000.

