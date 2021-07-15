Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant spreads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington recorded 53 cases for Tuesday’s update, the highest one-day increase in the last three months.

Health leaders are concerned about the increase in numbers as the new delta variant is spreading quickly.

The spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department told us, simply put, we are trending in the wrong direction. This week, the city reported the most new cases in a single day since mid-April.

The seven-day rolling average is 26. Last week, it was four. We’ve also heard from local hospitals about their COVID-19 patient count starting to increase, largely fueled by unvaccinated people.

Right now, UK Hospital has 13 Covid patients, 11 of them are unvaccinated. However, two of them are people who are vaccinated but haven’t been able to mount the correct amount of antibodies.

We also learned the number of cases in Fayette County connected to Bluegrass Christian camp has continued to rise.

We’re told 25 cases in Fayette County are connected to that camp. Health officials say there are more but a lot of them live outside of Fayette County so they don’t have a total number.

“So, obviously, that is a part of these numbers increasing, but, like you said last year, just because there’s an outbreak at one place doesn’t mean you should put your guard down,” said health department spokesperson Kevin Hall. “Those kids, those parents, the staff members go to other places. They shop here, they eat here, and they can spread throughout the community.”

Hall said, even though the mask mandate is no longer in place, wearing a mask in crowded public areas is still a good idea. Especially as numbers continue to rise.

Baptist Health told us, right now, they have 11 COVID-19 patients.

