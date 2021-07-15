Advertisement

Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant spreads

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington recorded 53 cases for Tuesday’s update, the highest one-day increase in the last three months.

Health leaders are concerned about the increase in numbers as the new delta variant is spreading quickly.

The spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department told us, simply put, we are trending in the wrong direction. This week, the city reported the most new cases in a single day since mid-April.

The seven-day rolling average is 26. Last week, it was four. We’ve also heard from local hospitals about their COVID-19 patient count starting to increase, largely fueled by unvaccinated people.

Right now, UK Hospital has 13 Covid patients, 11 of them are unvaccinated. However, two of them are people who are vaccinated but haven’t been able to mount the correct amount of antibodies.

We also learned the number of cases in Fayette County connected to Bluegrass Christian camp has continued to rise.

We’re told 25 cases in Fayette County are connected to that camp. Health officials say there are more but a lot of them live outside of Fayette County so they don’t have a total number.

“So, obviously, that is a part of these numbers increasing, but, like you said last year, just because there’s an outbreak at one place doesn’t mean you should put your guard down,” said health department spokesperson Kevin Hall. “Those kids, those parents, the staff members go to other places. They shop here, they eat here, and they can spread throughout the community.”

Hall said, even though the mask mandate is no longer in place, wearing a mask in crowded public areas is still a good idea. Especially as numbers continue to rise.

Baptist Health told us, right now, they have 11 COVID-19 patients.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
The surveillance video shows former trooper, Thomas Czartorski hitting Alex Hornback's leg with...
Former KSP trooper charged with perjury, accused of lying under oath about use of force
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Credit: WSAZ
West Virginia commission punts on Confederate memorials
Eastern Kentucky friends host lemonade stand to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand
Eastern Kentucky friends host lemonade stand to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Two charged in Knox County ATV thefts
Photo Courtesy: Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Business owners help police capture fugitive in Wise County