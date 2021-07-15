Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is the last day for Kentuckians who lost a family member to COVID-19 to take a flag from the COVID-19 memorial in Frankfort.

The temporary memorial was set up to honor victims of the coronavirus. For each Kentuckian who passed away from COVID-19, a flag was planted here on the Capitol grounds.

Now, this memorial is being taken down and the governor is encouraging the loved ones of those victims to take a flag as a way to remember them.

All totaled, more than 7,200 Kentuckians have died from COIVD-19 since the start of the pandemic. That means more than 7,200 flags were planted at the memorial. Each of them telling their own unique story.

Officials say they don’t want those stories to be lost either.

Governor Andy Beshear established the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund to build a memorial in the Monument Park at the Capitol to commemorate the hardships and the loss that Kentucky faced during the pandemic.

The remaining money after that memorial is fully funded will be used to reimburse Kentuckians who lost loved ones to the virus for a portion of funeral and burial expenses.

Governor Beshear is encouraging anyone who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to come out Thursday and take one of the flags as your own personal kind of memorial.

If you won’t be able to make it to the Capitol Thursday you can also call constituent services and ask them to hold a flag for you.

