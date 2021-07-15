Kentucky Women’s Basketball hosts Give Back Clinic in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first stop in their Give Back Clinic series, the Kentucky Women’s Basketball team and staff hosted young athletes at Pikeville High School.

“We want to get across the state. The Commonwealth is so supportive of us and to be able to reach people in their community to give back, and these young kids we want to inspire, impact and influence,” said Head Coach Kyra Elzy.

The clinic hosted girls in second through eighth grade. Participants ran drills, worked on endurance and focused on teamwork.

“It just means a lot to be able to come back and give back to this community. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am today, so just to be able to give back and just give hope to these younger kids and be able to work with them, let them get better at the sport that they love, it’s like all I can ever do and ask for,” said Kentucky senior and Harlan County graduate Blair Green.

The team will make stops in Louisville, Somerset and Oldham County. The Wildcats’ season begins Nov. 25 against Murray State.

