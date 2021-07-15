‘Kentucky knows best what’s best for Kentucky’: Secretary of State voices voting issues in visit to mountains

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - State Secretary Michael Adams (R) made his way to the mountains Wednesday, serving as guest speaker for the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce’s lunch meeting.

According to Adams, he has been ready to visit the area since his last trip in September when he discussed the changes to the state’s election system.

The November election, he said, was one of the state’s best responses, with more than 2 million Kentuckians hitting the polls. And though the pandemic forced many of the changes, Adams said the results were shocking with more people coming out as the state worked with partners to make sure safe and secure voting were being observed.

He said a bipartisan effort across the commonwealth helped to ease the concerns that many states have seen when voting issues come into play.

Dist. 95 State Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, who attended the luncheon, said it was nice to see Adams opening the conversation to the people of Eastern Kentucky.

“I think it’s very important that people understand the impact of legislation passed in Frankfort make on their rights here on Election Day,” she said.

Adams said that is a goal of his, since the work in Frankfort often doesn’t get heard in the mountain region.

“So much of what we do, it just isn’t known in Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky,” he said. “So it’s really important for me to drive out here whenever I can and speak to small organizations and just keep people informed.”

The Secretary of State updated the visitors on some of the changes made to voting legislation in Kentucky, saying the election code was long overdue for an update since it was written in 1891.

“The whole reason we have a legislature is to come in once a year and say, ‘Let’s kick these tires and see what we need to modernize to make life better for our citizens,” Adams said.

Part of that modernization, according to Adams, comes with keeping some of the pandemic changes in place. Adams said the expansion of in-person voting opened the polls to more people, but was also more secure since running the votes over several days was a better way of keeping them monitored. He also said the absentee changes were beneficial and new security reforms are in place to boost voter confidence.

“If you want people to vote, make it easy,” he said. “I think the most important thing is early voting. It’s a gamechanger for working people. We’ve quadrupled the amount of days you can go and vote. That’s really important. A lot of folks can’t vote on Tuesday between six and six.”

With a temporary change in place, Adams believes making the legislation permanent in Kentucky is the best course of action, saying the state has created the plan based on its own experiences and needs. But, he added, the national discussion should not impact states that have worked to make a system that works for them.

“Congress just doesn’t know what they’re doing. They should butt out and just let our states run themselves,” he said. “Kentucky knows best what’s best for Kentucky. We’ve had other states reform their elections this year so we’re not the only one. I think for the best but we’re not the only one.”

As state leaders continue to “work across the aisle,” with a task force that includes Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, Adams believes Congress is on the wrong page, continuing a path that “doesn’t reflect the values of Kentuckians.”

“We oughta be able to make our own decisions,” he said.

