Hot weather before weekend showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of us have a temporary reprieve from the showers and storms around the mountains, but in their place, we have some July heat.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon allowing temperatures to get up into the middle and upper 80s, with some spots headed for 90°. With the heat and humidity we have, I can’t completely rule out a stray shower, but most of us should remain dry through the evening. A quiet night is ahead, though, as we fall back to near 70° or so for an overnight low.

More hazy, hot, and humid conditions are on the way for Friday, but with high pressure moving out and our next system on the way in, we will start to see renewed chances for afternoon showers and storms. And, well, it might not be such a bad thing to get stuck under one for a moment to help cool us off from highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers and storms will slowly wear off into the evening as we fall back to near 70°.

Into the Weekend

A much soggier regime works in by the time we get to the weekend. We’ll see multiple opportunities for showers and storms as several systems work through the mountains. It won’t rain all day either day, but it could rain at any point during the day. Not so much heavy rain, but we could indeed see a few downpours. Highs both days will be cooler thanks to the clouds and storms with highs in the low 80s.

Showers and storms will remain in the forecast, albeit a little fewer and farther between by the time we start the work week. We’ll continue to see the peak in activity during the afternoon hours as highs work from the lower 80s to start the week to mid 80s by midweek.

