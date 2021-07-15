Hot end to the work week, rain chances stay fairly low

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might be able to put the umbrella completely away the next couple of days, it’s probably safe to leave it in the car.

Today and Tonight

Have you ever heard the song “The Heat is On”? Well, that will be the soundtrack for today. We will crank up the thermostat this afternoon after the chance for some patchy fog this morning. Highs will soar close to 90 later under mainly sunny skies. We could add a few clouds in at times and maybe a stray pop-up shower or storm in the heat of the day.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks very similar to Thursday with the exception of slightly increased rain chances. I still think a lot of folks stay dry, but I can’t rule out widely scattered chances. Highs will approach the 90-degree mark and could get there at times before dropping to around 70 overnight. Make sure you continue to take your heat precautions. They are so very important.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

The weekend continues to trend back toward the soggy side. We’re keeping an eye on it, but be ready to dodge showers and storms both days under mainly cloudy skies. Temps will take a big hit, diving into the low 80s or maybe even upper 70s for highs and mid to upper 60s overnight.

Our rain chances continue in scattered form early next week, but it looks like we might dry out for a few days starting Tuesday. Stay tuned for more on that later. Stay cool!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.