‘He’s got a heart of gold’ : Teen gives back to mom and pop restaurants through his garden

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 15-year-old Leslie County native Logan Sizemore works in his garden nearly every day.

“We usually don’t start working on the garden until late in the evening,” said Logan Sizemore.

He and his family grow a garden each year, he said this year he wanted to grow extra produce so he could give back to local mom and pop restaurants

“They’re very thankful for me bringing that produce to them,” he said. “So that they can put it in salads and stuff like that.”

Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. One place that Sizemore delivered produce to is Eagle’s Landing in Hyden.

“He first approached me probably last week or the week before, he brought me a pan full of cucumbers,” said the owner of Eagle’s Landing Mary Clark. “I’ve been using them in my salads and stuff here at the restaurant.”

“It’s a help that I’m not having to buy this produce, so it’s helping a little bit with the profit with this place,” she added.

Sizemore’s parents own a small business, he said he wanted to give back to the small businesses in his community.

“Some small businesses don’t get to last a long time,” he said. “I just want to put the work in to let the small businesses last longer.”

”It really speaks to his character, he’s got a heart of gold,” said Clark.

