Hazard gym set to reopen under new management

After a gym closed less than one month ago, the doors will be reopening under new management.
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - East Kentucky Fitness in Hazard announced their closure in June. Thanks to a new management team, those doors will be reopening under a new name on Friday.

Taye Napier owns and operates Pit Fit in Manchester. When he saw the opportunity to expand the Pit Fit name to Hazard, he jumped on it.

“I wanted to implement some things in Eastern Kentucky to help the whole entire community out, and it has worked so far and I am thankful for it,” he says.

Pit Fit Hazard is open to anyone interested in leading a healthier lifestyle, according to their Facebook page. They offer personal trainers, including a dance fit instructor, and kids instructors.

Napier says he was glad he could keep this building operating in Hazard.

“Gyms in communities help tremendously. They help the business, they help the overall health and wellness right down to the clinics and the hospitals,” he explained.

“I want this to be a positive place in the community of Perry County,” he added. “Just to bring families, and kids are welcome...and I want people to feel safe.”

The opening date was originally planned to be further down the road. Napier says the enthusiasm of the Perry County community convinced him to accelerate the opening.

The facility will be open 24/7 and includes locked doors with key FOB access, cameras and lighting.

The gym will open on June 16 at 5:00 p.m. The community is invited to register for a membership at that time.

