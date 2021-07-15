Governor Beshear announces more than 500 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the states positivity rate continues to increase.

The governor announced 564 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total case number to 469,214.

117 of Thursday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 264 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 65 in the ICU. 33 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate remains at 4.04%.

Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Thursday, all newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,281.

7,017,307 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Thursday, five of the state’s 120 counties is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map including Clay county here in Eastern Kentucky.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.