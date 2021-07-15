Floyd County students, parents, and teachers excited to receive free school supplies

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Board of Education has recently unanimously voted to purchase school supplies for every student in the county.

“All consumable school supplies that would be your teacher list,” said Floyd County Interim Superintendent Anna Shepard. “ Pencils, paper, folders, and things of that nature. That’s the kind of things we’re going to purchasing for every student.”

The school district has decided to use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) to purchase the supplies each teacher requests on their supply list.

“I know many educators, they take a lot of heart,” said Floyd County teacher and parent LeAnn Hamilton. “We go home and we worry about our students and this is just something that we can just get back in the classroom and get excited about again and just get the ball moving.”

After the pandemic, families may be feeling a financial strain. The hope is that this gesture will help these students return to school smoothly and without families having to stress about supplies.

“I feel like the gesture is going above and beyond on the part of our Board of Education and our community,” said Hamilton. “I think it’s going to be a blessing for all our students. We’re going to see great things.”

