Eastern Kentucky friends host lemonade stand to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Eastern Kentucky friends host lemonade stand to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand
Eastern Kentucky friends host lemonade stand to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of friends in Leslie County wanted to have a lemonade stand and decided to do it for a good cause.

They decided to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation which its mission is to change the lives of children with cancer through research and raising awareness.

“I have went to Cincinnati Children’s hospital, plenty of times, and I’ve seen a lot of kids who have cancer,” said Kayleigh Hacker who participated in the lemonade stand. “We don’t really have a goal for today, we’re just hoping God will bless us today and let people come.”

The group will be at the River Front Park in Hyden until 8:00 p.m. Thursday. The donations from the lemonade stand will be sent to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

