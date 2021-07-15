Devin Booker sets league record for most points scored in a player’s first postseason

MILWAUKEE (CBS) - Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker never made the playoffs before this season, but based on his play this postseason you wouldn’t know that. Booker has been sensational throughout the playoffs, and his offensive output is a huge part of the reason that Phoenix was able to advance to its first NBA Finals since Charles Barkley wore a Suns uniform. Booker has averaged over 26 points per performance during the postseason, and he made some NBA history in the process.

With his point production in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, Booker set the record for the most points scored in a player’s first playoffs. The previous record holder was Rick Barry, who scored a total of 521 points in his first postseason. Barry is now second on the list behind Booker, with Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving third with 518 points scored in his first playoff appearance.

Devin Booker makes history in his first postseason. #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/WqVIpC0iv7 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021

After a forgettable performance in Game 3, Booker bounced back in a big way in Game 4. He scored 38 points through three quarters of action, including 18 in the third quarter alone. He didn’t miss a single shot from the floor during that quarter, either.

Devin Booker's 3rd quarter:



18 points

7-7 shooting 🤯



He's got 38 as we enter the 4th.. #NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/OVPYCJrSib — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021

It was an extremely impressive performance, and one that worked to put some distance between Booker and Barry in the history books. Booker’s run this postseason has been nothing short of remarkable, and he isn’t done either as the Suns and Bucks will have to play at least one more game in the series.