Business owners help police capture fugitive in Wise County

Photo Courtesy: Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A federal fugitive is back in prison thanks to the help of two business owners in Southwest Virginia.

In a Facebook post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office page, officials commended Vanda Lawson and Shane Bond of Quality Carpet and Garbage for their assistance in the case.

In the post, we’re told Lawson and Bond were at work last Friday when a man came into their store, claiming he had been in a four-wheeler accident the night before and spent the night in the woods.

The pair knew deputies had searched the nearby Wise County Industrial Park the day before looking for a suspect who had escaped from a men’s detention center in Harrisonburg. The man, later identified as Jimmy Harold Baker, was very dirty, had cuts and scratches on his face and arms and was wearing socks without shoes.

The post states Lawson, who is a retired clerk with Wise County General District Court and Bond, who had himself had prior experience with law enforcement, both felt there was more to the story. While Bond was delayed Baker, Lawson called dispatch.

After a bit of coaxing, Bond managed to convince Baker to let him take him to the hospital to get checked out. Once they got in the car, a Wise County deputy pulled in and Baker gave up and said he was tired of running.

Baker was taken back into custody. We do not know where he is being held.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

