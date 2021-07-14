W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday that he’ll vote against confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan.

He says he opposes the way the multi-billion dollar opioid settlement with the company may be divided among states. The proposed allocation plan would distribute more than $4 billion of settlement funds to state or local governments based on population.

Morrisey says it should be distributed by the intensity of the problem, and that the current proposal does not address the disproportionate harm that has been caused by opioids in West Virginia.

“It’s going to be a consistent, resounding ‘no’ if you’re going to have primarily a population-based formula,” Morrisey said. “So, we remain open-minded to talk to anyone, and I’ve placed calls to the Sackler’s lawyers and the Purdue lawyers, and you know, I’ve had conversations with them in the past that West Virginia needs to have its needs addressed, and so I am hopeful that West Virginia will end up getting a better and better deal. The more we keep working on it, the better off it gets.”

Purdue Pharma, which makes the prescription painkiller OxyContin, proposed the $10 billion plan to a federal bankruptcy judge in March.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.