Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday that he’ll vote against confirming...
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday that he’ll vote against confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan.(GRAYDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday that he’ll vote against confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan.

He says he opposes the way the multi-billion dollar opioid settlement with the company may be divided among states. The proposed allocation plan would distribute more than $4 billion of settlement funds to state or local governments based on population.

Morrisey says it should be distributed by the intensity of the problem, and that the current proposal does not address the disproportionate harm that has been caused by opioids in West Virginia.

“It’s going to be a consistent, resounding ‘no’ if you’re going to have primarily a population-based formula,” Morrisey said. “So, we remain open-minded to talk to anyone, and I’ve placed calls to the Sackler’s lawyers and the Purdue lawyers, and you know, I’ve had conversations with them in the past that West Virginia needs to have its needs addressed, and so I am hopeful that West Virginia will end up getting a better and better deal. The more we keep working on it, the better off it gets.”

Purdue Pharma, which makes the prescription painkiller OxyContin, proposed the $10 billion plan to a federal bankruptcy judge in March.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: UVA Wise Athletics Twitter
Former UVA Wise football player found dead with gunshot wounds inside overturned vehicle in DC
Police tape.
Escaped inmate found and arrested in Bell County

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Slowly drying out before temperatures soar
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County -...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County - 11:00 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in Bell County crash - 11:00 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in Bell County crash - 11:00 p.m.