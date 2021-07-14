Advertisement

UVA researchers use imaging technology to target epileptic seizures

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia are working to target epileptic seizures through imaging technology.

Patients often look towards surgery when epilepsy medications don’t work.

The first step in the surgery process is finding a bad spot in the brain that acts as the source for the neurons firing that causes seizures.

New imaging technology aims to help find those bad spots without having to put the patient onto an operating table.

“When we start off we want them to be non-invasive,” neurologist Mark Quigg said. “We don’t want to do a surgery to conduct a surgery.”

Quigg and medical imagine assistant professor Bijoy Kundu say their next step is to obtain more patients to potentially confirm their first trials.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Photo Courtesy: UVA Wise Athletics Twitter
Former UVA Wise football player found dead with gunshot wounds inside overturned vehicle in DC
Police tape.
Escaped inmate found and arrested in Bell County

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Slowly drying out before temperatures soar
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County -...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg City Council meets to select new Mayor - 11:00 p.m.
Whitesburg City Council meets to select new Mayor - 11:00 p.m.