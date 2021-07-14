Advertisement

Three facing drug, child endangerment charges following traffic stop

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop in Southeastern Kentucky Monday night left three people facing a host of charges, including child endangerment.

It happened at the intersection of US Highway 25-W and KY Highway 92-E in Williamsburg just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say they originally stopped the car on for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers found five people in the car, including two children under the age of six.

When they searched the car, we’re told officers found five baggies containing suspected meth, numerous Xanax and Gabapentin pill tablets, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The three adults in the vehicle, Marissa Saylor, 43, Payton Saylor, 24, and Derrick Taylor, 24, all of Williamsburg were taken into custody.

Marissa Saylor is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment. She was also served with two previous bench warrants.

Payton Saylor is charged with possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment and careless driving.

Taylor is charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication.

All three were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

Latest News

Sheriff’s department warns of new scam in Bell County
The Pinball Museum of Corbin
“This will be a nice family-oriented thing to do” : The Pinball Museum of Corbin to open in August
Sen. Rand Paul introduces legislation to repeal mask mandates on public transportation
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Domestic violence call leads to large drug bust in Pikeville