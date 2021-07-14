Three facing drug, child endangerment charges following traffic stop

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A traffic stop in Southeastern Kentucky Monday night left three people facing a host of charges, including child endangerment.

It happened at the intersection of US Highway 25-W and KY Highway 92-E in Williamsburg just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say they originally stopped the car on for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers found five people in the car, including two children under the age of six.

When they searched the car, we’re told officers found five baggies containing suspected meth, numerous Xanax and Gabapentin pill tablets, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The three adults in the vehicle, Marissa Saylor, 43, Payton Saylor, 24, and Derrick Taylor, 24, all of Williamsburg were taken into custody.

Marissa Saylor is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment. She was also served with two previous bench warrants.

Payton Saylor is charged with possession of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment and careless driving.

Taylor is charged with wanton endangerment and public intoxication.

All three were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

