Slowly drying out before temperatures soar

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some showers and storms are possible at times today, we’re heading into a drier forecast pattern for a couple of days.

Today and Tonight

We head into this Wednesday on a dry and mild note. Some patchy dense fog is possible. Most of us will start out in the upper 60s to low 70s before heading into the mid-80s later today. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. It will be another humid day.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will lows again in the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

I know it’s been steamy all week thanks to the humidity and higher dewpoints, but we’re really getting ready to crank up the heat the next couple of days. Outside of a stray chance in the heat of the day on Thursday and Friday, I think we stay mainly dry. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and approach the 90-degree mark. If you have outdoor chores, try to do them as early or late as you can to avoid the heat of the afternoon. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to right around 70 overnight both nights.

This weekend, rain chances return. Both Saturday and Sunday could be soggy at times, so plan for that. Highs will dip into the low 80s thanks to the cloud cover and rain. That rainy and cooler trend looks to continue into the first part of next week too.

