Shooting leaves one injured, one charged in Middlesboro

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - An dispute Tuesday night in Bell County sent one man to jail and another to the hospital.

Middlesboro Police and our media partner WRIL tell WYMT police responded to a home in the Noe Town community just after 10 p.m. for a shooting complaint.

Police say Joshua Minor, 28, of Middlesboro shot his half-brother in the leg.

We’re told the other man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Minor was arrested at another home around midnight and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

He is charged with assault. Police say other charges are possible.

There is no bond listed on the detention center website.

