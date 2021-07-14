Advertisement

Shooting leaves one injured, one charged in Middlesboro

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - An dispute Tuesday night in Bell County sent one man to jail and another to the hospital.

Middlesboro Police and our media partner WRIL tell WYMT police responded to a home in the Noe Town community just after 10 p.m. for a shooting complaint.

Police say Joshua Minor, 28, of Middlesboro shot his half-brother in the leg.

We’re told the other man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Minor was arrested at another home around midnight and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

He is charged with assault. Police say other charges are possible.

There is no bond listed on the detention center website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

Latest News

File image
New law in West Virginia eliminates sales tax on guns and ammo
WYMT Scattered Showers
Slowly drying out before temperatures soar
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan
W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan