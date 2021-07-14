Advertisement

Sheriff’s department warns of new scam in Bell County

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are warning of a new scam in their county.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of an individual claiming to be from WellCare.

Police say the person drives a regular car with no official markings on it and tries to obtain your personal information.

Sheriff Mitch Williams warns not to give any information to this person and try to call them while the scammer is still at your home.

Officials say any legitimate business or organization will have clearly marked vehicles and/or identification.

You can reach Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

