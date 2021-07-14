Sen. Rand Paul introduces legislation to repeal mask mandates on public transportation

WASHINGTON D.C. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s junior senator introduced legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, would get rid of masks on public transportation.

The senate version of the bill, dubbed the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021, is currently co-sponsored by Indiana Senator Mike Braun, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall and Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.

“The federal government forcing the American people to continue to wear masks despite the fact that we’ve already reached herd immunity is ridiculous and needs to end immediately,” said Sen. Paul in a news release. “I am introducing the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 to put a stop to this nanny state mandate of requiring masks on public transportation. In a free county people will evaluate their personal risk factors and are smart enough to ultimately make medical decisions like wearing a mask themselves.”

In the House, Arizona Representative Andy Biggs will be introducing that chambers version later this week.

“There is no scientific evidence for the continuation of mask mandates on public transportation. Bottom line, mask mandates are old news, and are only being kept in place by those who relish controlling our day-to-day lives. The viral spread is collapsing and our normal lives are returning. It’s time for the CDC to follow the science and end the tyrannical COVID-19 restrictions once and for all,” said Representative Biggs.

The current mask mandate from the CDC is for “all people, including workers and members of the public, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while entering or when located in the indoor areas of transportation hubs (e.g., airports, bus or ferry terminals, train or subway stations, seaports, ports of entry) in the United States and U.S. territories.”

You can read the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021 in its entirety here..

