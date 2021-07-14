Resolution to move Clay County cemetery passes fiscal court, now moves on to state level

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Fiscal Court held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the Clay County School Board proposal to move the Hoskins Cemetery to another location.

The resolution passed and now goes to the state to apply for the required permits to move those who are buried there.

The proposal started back in April when the school board approved a multi-million dollar plan to build a new baseball field, softball field, athletic complex and Area Technology Center on the campus of Clay County High School.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres was at the meeting and talked with the school board attorney and others who attended the meeting. He will have more starting on Mountain News First at 4.

