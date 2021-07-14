Pike County sees increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 case numbers and has seen an increase in the following weeks.

According to recent numbers released from the Pike County Health Department, there were 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases between the dates of July 5th and July 11th compared to the 35 cases that were confirmed the previous week, June 28th to July 4th.

“We’re definitely noticing an increase in cases reported to public health,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. “It definitely got my attention and we’ve been looking at that and considering why this might be happening.”

According to health officials, an overwhelming majority of these new cases were from patients who had not received either vaccine.

“We’ve been pulling this data and when speaking with hospital administrators,” said Riley. “The individuals involved in these new cases are almost exclusively unvaccinated with a few exceptions and even in those few exceptions, the symptoms are much milder comparatively.”

Officials also say rural communities with low vaccination rates are more susceptible to spikes in new cases as well as higher risk with different variants and strains.

“What national, state, and local public health officials are saying in agreement with each other,” said Riley. “Is that rural communities, very much like ours in Pike County, that have low vaccination participation rates are at highest risk for seeing a new surge and are at highest risk with additional variants such as the delta variant.”

The Pike County Health Department officials also say they encourage locals to receive the vaccination to stop the spread and to protect themselves and others from the virus.

