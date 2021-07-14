Advertisement

North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard receives offers from two powerhouse colleges

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after receiving a formal offer to come for Coach Cal and the University of Kentucky Wildcats, Reed Sheppard announced two more offers on social media Tuesday.

Sheppard tweeted he has received offers from Clemson and Ohio State.

Including UK, this now makes at least 11 offers for the North Laurel standout.

Sheppard led all high school players in scoring in his sophomore season with 843 points, averaging 30.1 points per game, leading the Jaguars to a 25-3 record and a 49th District championship.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

Latest News

The new Alice Lloyd baseball field will be turf with the ability to be used for soccer.
Alice Lloyd replacing baseball field with turf, adding more improvements
Benny Campbell steps down as Wolfe County Softball Head Coach
Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne retiring after 15 seasons
Photo Courtesy: UVA Wise Athletics Twitter
Former UVA Wise football player found dead with gunshot wounds inside overturned vehicle in DC