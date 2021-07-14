North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard receives offers from two powerhouse colleges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days after receiving a formal offer to come for Coach Cal and the University of Kentucky Wildcats, Reed Sheppard announced two more offers on social media Tuesday.

Sheppard tweeted he has received offers from Clemson and Ohio State.

Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University! pic.twitter.com/8HgYjOZ4ux — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) July 14, 2021

Blessed to have received an offer from Ohio State! pic.twitter.com/jWMu5UT6Tx — reed sheppard (@reed_sheppard) July 12, 2021

Including UK, this now makes at least 11 offers for the North Laurel standout.

Sheppard led all high school players in scoring in his sophomore season with 843 points, averaging 30.1 points per game, leading the Jaguars to a 25-3 record and a 49th District championship.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.