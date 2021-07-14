Advertisement

New law in West Virginia eliminates sales tax on guns and ammo

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WYMT) - A new law that went into effect earlier this month will save our neighbors in West Virginia some money when they buy guns and ammo.

House Bill 2499, which was passed by the legislature during the last session and signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice in April, went into effect on July 1st.

As part of the legislation, all small arms and ammo for those weapons are now considered tax-exempt for those living in the Mountain State. Small arms are defined in the bill as “any portable firearm, designed to be carried and operated by a single person, including, but not limited to, rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers, with no barrel greater than an internal diameter of .50 caliber or a shotgun of 10 gauge or smaller.”

The bill also provides tax credits to firearm and ammunition manufacturers who move to West Virginia.

You can read more about the bill and what is included here.

