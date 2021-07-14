Advertisement

Man faces drug charges after meth found hidden in shoe

Charles “Chuck” Finley, 53, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and...
Charles “Chuck” Finley, 53, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces drug charges after turning himself in on an unrelated legal matter, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Wednesday.

Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit found “a distribution quantity of methamphetamine” hidden inside the tongue of the suspect’s shoe.

Charles “Chuck” Finley, 53, is charged with possession with intent to deliver and pseudoephedrine altered, according to a release from Thompson’s office.

Thompson said Finley has been arrested by the WCSDEU twice before, including for operating clandestine drug laboratories, other drug-related offenses, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Finley was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

Latest News

The Pinball Museum of Corbin to open in August - 6:00 p.m.
The Pinball Museum of Corbin to open in August - 6:00 p.m.
The Pike County Health Department is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few...
Pike County sees increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Another winner crowned in W.Va. vaccine contest
Another winner crowned in W.Va. vaccine contest
Summer open house is on the schedule for this week.
Is UPIKE the place for you? University of Pikeville to host open house
APPCYCLED
New Pike County shop turns previously loved apparel into Appalachian fashion statements - 4:30 p.m.