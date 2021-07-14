Advertisement

Lynn Camp hires new baseball coach

Lynn Camp has hired former Knox Central player Evan Lay to be the next baseball coach
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynn Camp baseball team has a new man at the helm.

The school announced Wednesday that former Knox Central player and middle school coach Evan Lay will take the reigns of the Wildcat program.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Lay said. “I’ve always dreamed of being a high school head coach. I just want to come in here and change lives and show these kids that I care about them I want to teach them the proper way of playing the game that I’ve always grown up loving and hopefully the game they love as well.”

Lay led the Knox Central middle school team to a deep postseason run in 2021. Lynn Camp finished the 2021 season with a 10-10 record.

