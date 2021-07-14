LKLP reintroduces LIHEAP’s summer cooling program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the summer months, many Kentuckians don’t have the means to keep their homes cool. That’s where the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) steps in.

The LKLP Community Action Council has implemented LIHEAP’s summer cooling program in the past, but reintroduced it last year due to Covid-19.

“The goal is to keep LIHEAP going year-round so we can help as many people as we can,” says CSGB LIHEAP Director, Albert Smith.

Smith adds that LIHEAP’s summer cooling is available for those who are at the 150 percent poverty level or less, but that it also depends on a case by case basis:

“We’re here to help and if you want to, please give us a call, that’s what we’re here for. Even if you think you might not be eligible, call us anyway. That way we can double check for you, because we don’t want anyone not getting the help they could get.”

For more information on LIHEAP eligibility, contact LKLP’s LIHEAP line at 1-800-401-4287 or visit your local Community Action Council.

