Advertisement

Largest clinical trial of depression in Appalachia seeking eligible participants

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An Appalachian research study is looking for volunteers to participate in a clinical trial of depression.

The Appalachian Mind Health Initiative (AMHI) is a research study to see if electronic Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (eCBT), a type of online therapy, is a good treatment option for people living with depression in rural communities. The AMHI Study is led by Dr. Robert Bossarte, Director of the Injury Control Research Center and Associate Professor in the Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry at West Virginia University and Dr. Ronald Kessler, McNeil Family Professor of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School.

Adults living in West Virginia or Kentucky with a diagnosis of depression and just beginning treatment may be eligible to participate. Study participants will be asked to complete a total of 10 study assessments over the course of 12 months. Upon completion of the baseline survey, participants will be randomized to one of three groups: treatment as usual, unguided eCBT, or guided eCBT. All eligible participants can receive up to $290 for completing study tasks.

AMHI hopes to address the mismatch between treatment availability and treatment preferences for those living in rural communities by offering eCBT and analyzing the differences between treatment effects.

One of the goals of the AMHI Study is to find enough evidence to fill this gap in care and make treatment for depression readily available and easily accessible for the Appalachian area.

To learn more about AMHI, please visit amhi-home.org. For questions about the research study, please contact AMHI Study Number at 1-866-984-AMHI (2644).

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact your doctor immediately. Additional help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
The surveillance video shows former trooper, Thomas Czartorski hitting Alex Hornback's leg with...
Former KSP trooper charged with perjury, accused of lying under oath about use of force
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

WYMT Hot Weather
Hot end to the work week, rain chances stay fairly low
Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General.
W.Va. Attorney General calls again for southern border closure to stop flow of drugs
Money
Tennessee ranked fifth among America’s top states for business
Virginia’s population might grow over the next decade, but it could be slower than it’s been in...
Date set for Virginia gubernatorial debate at Appalachian School of Law
Sen. Capito, A.G. Morrisey respond to overdose death increase
Sen. Capito, A.G. Morrisey respond to overdose death increase