Is UPIKE the place for you? University of Pikeville to host open house

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville will be holding an open house Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those in attendance will be given a full campus tour. Potential students will have the opportunity to apply for admission, scholarships and discuss financial aid. They will also be able to register for GROWL, UPIKE’s orientation. Dean of Admissions, Gary Justice, said this is the first chance the university has had to host a recruiting event on campus since the pandemic began.

“So at the University of Pikeville we believe they come visit our campus, they’ll see what we have to offer. We’re a small school, however we’re big enough to serve students and that’s what we wanna show off,” Justice said.

Students who are admitted after the orientation will be entered for a chance to win a four-year $2,000 scholarship.

For more information on the event, call (606) 218-5251.

