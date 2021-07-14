Advertisement

Free medical clinics held in Eastern Kentucky

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -People in five Eastern Kentucky counties have the chance to see medical specialists free of charge.

The free clinics are part of the military’s Innovative Readiness Training program.

One of the five locations hosting the clinics is Bath County High School. Officials there called it a win-win for the military and the people of Eastern Kentucky. People get free healthcare, and the military gets essential training.

Military personnel will be providing medical, dental, and optical services for people until the beginning of next week free of charge.

Officials said in the three days the program has been operating, they’ve performed more than $130,000 worth of services to Kentuckians. They think the number could be as high as $700,000 by the time they ship out.

“If we were paying for this on a daily basis, it would be a tremendous amount of money, so the residents of this community are getting top-level, top-notch health care,” said Gayle Manchin, ARC Federal Co-Chair.

Representative Andy Barr said this is the kind of training that gets soldiers ready for deployments while helping people here at home.

“We do have needs, especially in healthcare in Eastern Kentucky, and this is a terrific program,” Barr said.

Clinics are held at Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan counties. They will remain open until July 19.

You can find more information, including exact locations at this link.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

Latest News

The shop is bringing second-hand apparel with a unique twist and adding a personal touch to...
New Pike County shop turns previously loved apparel into Appalachian fashion statements
Appalshop in downtown Whitesburg
Downtown Whitesburg business awarded Bloomberg Philanthropies grant
Covid-19 positivity rate continues to climb in the Commonwealth
The Pinball Museum of Corbin to open in August
The Pinball Museum of Corbin to open in August
Rash of overdoses plaguing NKY communities
US overdose deaths at record level, including a large jump in Kentucky