Drying out and warming up...for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After several days of scattered showers and storms, we’re going to slowly diminish our shower and storm chances...at least temporarily.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re still watching a few scattered showers and storms but they are becoming fewer and farther between as our cold front has washed out over the area. Temperatures have gotten into the 80s for today as well. We’ll see our showers continue to diminish as some slightly drier air works in for this evening.

We’ll fall back to partly cloudy skies heading into the overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Some patchy fog may be possible in areas that saw a shower as well.

Hotter weather returns for the day on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. We may see a stray shower or storm, especially near the Tennessee and Virginia borders, but the vast majority of us stay dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Partly cloudy skies hang around overnight with lows near 70°.

The Rest of the Week

This time of year, you can’t keep showers and storms away from you that easily as we see afternoon chances build back in for the day on Friday. We just might need a few to cool us down from highs near 90°! They’ll diminish temporarily for Friday night before ramping back up as several disturbances pass through the mountains for the weekend.

With clouds and waves of showers and storms around, highs on Saturday and Sunday fall back to upper 70s and lower 80s. It won’t rain all day, but it could rain at any point on these days... so keep the umbrellas handy.

Rain chances look to continue into the new work week as well with highs remaining in the lower to middle 80s.

