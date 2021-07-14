Downtown Whitesburg business awarded Bloomberg Philanthropies grant

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalshop in downtown Whitesburg has become one of 26 US-based businesses to receive funding through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program.

According to Bloomberg Philanthropies, this $30 million fund was created to help cultural non-profits stabilize and thrive coming out of the pandemic.

For Appalshop, this means improving their technology.

”It’s a way for us to get an archive of a hundred films that we have at Appalshop out into the community for people who haven’t seen them before,” says Eric VanHoose, the newly appointed Bloomberg Tech Fellow. “There are a lot of people, even here in Whitesburg, who haven’t seen Stranger With a Camera, or Anne Braden, and I would love to be able to get those films out to people and for people to be able to see those.”

The Appalshop website shares its multi-pronged mission: work to preserve Appalachian traditions and elevate modern creatives; share untold stories that challenge stereotypes; help communities achieve justice and equality; celebrate cultural diversity; and participate in regional, national and global conversations to achieve this mission.

Bloomberg Philanthropies invited businesses to apply based on creative excellence, service to diverse communities, talented leadership, and efforts to improve digital capacity during the pandemic.

Appalshop says they will receive around $200,000 for technology and training to help them grow their audience and expand their services.

20 UK-based organizations were also selected to participate in the program.

