Domestic violence call leads to large drug bust in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend call to police leaves one man facing serious charges.

An arrest citation from the Pikeville Police Department states an officer was called to a home on Ferguson Lane Saturday night for a possible domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, the officer found a car in the driveway with one man inside. Police say the man, later identified as Scott Hurley, 40, of Pikeville, quickly got out of the car and started to walk away.

Once the officer got Hurley to stop, the citation states police observed a “large bulge” in the right front pocket of the ball shorts he was wearing. The officer patted Hurley down to make sure he was not hiding any weapons. During that, the officer discovered a cloth bag.

Inside, police found 15 grams of meth, 14 and a half suboxone pills, a set of working digital scales and a pack of individual baggies.

Following that discovery, the officer searched Hurley’s car and found a ziplock bag with marijuana inside.

Hurley is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

