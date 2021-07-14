Advertisement

Domestic violence call leads to large drug bust in Pikeville

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend call to police leaves one man facing serious charges.

An arrest citation from the Pikeville Police Department states an officer was called to a home on Ferguson Lane Saturday night for a possible domestic disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, the officer found a car in the driveway with one man inside. Police say the man, later identified as Scott Hurley, 40, of Pikeville, quickly got out of the car and started to walk away.

Once the officer got Hurley to stop, the citation states police observed a “large bulge” in the right front pocket of the ball shorts he was wearing. The officer patted Hurley down to make sure he was not hiding any weapons. During that, the officer discovered a cloth bag.

Inside, police found 15 grams of meth, 14 and a half suboxone pills, a set of working digital scales and a pack of individual baggies.

Following that discovery, the officer searched Hurley’s car and found a ziplock bag with marijuana inside.

Hurley is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian
Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash

Latest News

Jenkins Police Dept. looking for stolen trailer
Jenkins Police Department looking for stolen trailer
File image
Wolfe County deputy shot
Resolution to move Clay County cemetery passes fiscal court, now moves on to state level
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Shooting leaves one injured, one charged in Middlesboro