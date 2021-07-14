Advertisement

Covid-19 positivity rate continues to climb in the Commonwealth

(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Wednesday.

The governor announced 669 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 468,680.

129 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

239 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 60 in the ICU. 25 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 3.81%. Gov. Beshear also announced five deaths Wednesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,276.

7,005,427 tests have been administered thus far. As of Wednesday, two of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,229,472 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

