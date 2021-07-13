US-119 closed following serious single-car crash

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - US-119 is closed in both directions while emergency crews respond to a serious single-car crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 tell us the crash happened near the three-mile marker Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they do not know how long the road will be closed but that there is a detour at KY-987 while crews work on the scene, adding that large vehicles such as 18-wheelers can not use this detour.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire Department, and KSP are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.