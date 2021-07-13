Advertisement

US-119 closed following serious single-car crash

(KKTV)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - US-119 is closed in both directions while emergency crews respond to a serious single-car crash involving a pedestrian.

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 10 tell us the crash happened near the three-mile marker Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they do not know how long the road will be closed but that there is a detour at KY-987 while crews work on the scene, adding that large vehicles such as 18-wheelers can not use this detour.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Volunteer Fire Department, and KSP are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase

Latest News

Jonathan "Toby" Whiles was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputies on Tuesday, July 13.
Man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to police cruisers arrested
The Whitesburg City Council unanimously selected Tiffany Craft to be the next mayor.
Tiffany Craft selected as new Whitesburg Mayor
Louisville’s Metro Department of Corrections was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a pickup...
‘Patria Y Vida’ spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation
The Letcher County Sheriffs Department
Letcher County officials warn of phone and mail scams