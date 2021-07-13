Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 470 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 468,044.

102 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

244 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 63 in the ICU. 26 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 3.58%. Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,271.

6,994,671 tests have been administered thus far. As of Tuesday, one of the state’s 120 counties, Carter County, is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,227,882 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.