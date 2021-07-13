Advertisement

Tuesday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate increasing in Kentucky

(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday.

The governor announced 470 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 468,044.

102 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger.

244 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 63 in the ICU. 26 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate is 3.58%. Gov. Beshear also announced six deaths Tuesday, all of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,271.

6,994,671 tests have been administered thus far. As of Tuesday, one of the state’s 120 counties, Carter County, is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

At least 2,227,882 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo: KSP)
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
LaShawnda White of Hazard died Sunday, July 11 from injuries sustained in an ATV crash on...
Perry County woman dies nearly ten days after ATV crash
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Sheriff: Fatal crash investigation underway in Laurel County
Police: Two kids found wandering beside road in Martin County
Monday COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate continues to increase

Latest News

An emblem for Sheriff Stines of Letcher County
Letcher County Sheriffs Department: Mid-year check on drug busts
Food City
Food City Hiring Preview
Sweet treats on display from Rudy's Bakery and Catering in Hazard
Sweet treats come back to Main Street in Hazard
“For me, this is exciting. Kentucky has a bright future. The sun is starting to shine,” said...
University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives largest donation ever