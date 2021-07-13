Traffic switch planned on Mountain Parkway in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers of a traffic switch on the Mountain Parkway, as crews with the Mountain Parkway Expansion project prepare to open another four-lane section of the Parkway.

Beginning Wednesday, July 14, traffic moving westbound will moved to the newly paved westbound lanes at mile point 65 near the Cutino-Hager Road overpass. Drivers will also be able to use two lanes of this new Morgan County segment, running eight miles to mile point 57. Exit 60, an interchange with KY-134, will also open on Wednesday.

Eastbound traffic will continue to use one lane as crews lay new asphalt and striping for what will eventually become the left eastbound lane. Eventually, the lanes will switch to complete asphalt and striping on the right lane. Weather conditions could affect the timing of these repairs.

“Drivers should use caution in the Mountain Parkway construction zone, reduce their speed, and watch for traffic signage,” said Aric Skaggs, project manager for the Mountain Parkway Expansion. “We are getting closer to fully opening four lanes of the Morgan County segment in the coming month.”

The Morgan County section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion is the third of six segments to be completed. The Salyersville Restaurant Row and Magoffin Central sections have already been completed with the Magoffin West segment under construction now, with construction on the Wolfe County segment east of Campton planned for next year. Planning continues for the KY-114 segment of the Parkway between Salyersville and Prestonsburg.

