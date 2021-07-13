Advertisement

Top Tennessee vaccination official fired

Tennessee’s leading vaccination official has been fired amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s top vaccination official has been fired, the Associated Press reports. The official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, had seen scrutiny from Republican lawmakers about the department’s efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers.

Fiscus gave The Tennessean a copy of her termination letter, which does not explain why she was fired, the AP report says. Fiscus told the newspaper that she was terminated Monday only to appease state lawmakers.

The AP reached out to a state health department spokesperson, Sarah Tanksley, but she said the agency had no comments on Fiscus’ termination.

“It was my job to provide evidence-based education and vaccine access so that Tennesseans could protect themselves against COVID-19,” Fiscus told the newspaper. “I have now been terminated for doing exactly that.”

The Tennessean reports that it obtained emails that show health department officials telling county-level employees to stop teen vaccine outreach and halt teen vaccination events.

The shift in lawmakers’ attitudes follows a June legislative hearing where lawmakers criticized the health department for how it was promoting the vaccine, according to the AP.

During the hearing, Rep. Scott Cepicky presented a printout of a Facebook ad saying teens could get the vaccine, calling the agency “reprehensible” and comparing the ad to peer pressure, the AP reports.

Lawmakers named Fiscus specifically over a letter sent to vaccine providers that explained the state’s legal mechanism that allows them to vaccinate minors over 14 without parental consent. The letter explained the Mature Minor Doctrine which the AP says was in response to the providers’ questions and did not contain any new information.

According to the AP, the letter was provided by the health department’s attorney who said it had been “blessed by the governor’s office.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said she knew of only eight times the doctrine was invoked, and three of the times were for her own children, the AP reports.

Information about the doctrine, which was introduced in 1987, can be found on the state’s website.

