Tiffany Craft selected as new Whitesburg Mayor

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg City Council held a meeting Tuesday night to select the city’s new mayor following the death of Mayor James Wiley Craft in late June.

Just before 7:00 p.m., the council unanimously selected James’ wife Tiffany Craft to be the new Mayor of Whitesburg.

Craft will be the first woman to helm the city since it’s founding in 1842.

