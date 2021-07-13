Advertisement

Tiffany Craft selected as new Whitesburg Mayor

The Whitesburg City Council unanimously selected Tiffany Craft to be the next mayor.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitesburg City Council held a meeting Tuesday night to select the city’s new mayor following the death of Mayor James Wiley Craft in late June.

Just before 7:00 p.m., the council unanimously selected James’ wife Tiffany Craft to be the new Mayor of Whitesburg.

Craft will be the first woman to helm the city since it’s founding in 1842.

