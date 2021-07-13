Advertisement

Sweet treats come back to Main Street in Hazard

Sweet treats on display from Rudy's Bakery and Catering in Hazard
Sweet treats on display from Rudy's Bakery and Catering in Hazard
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rudy’s Bakery and Catering celebrated a reopening on Monday.

The popular purveyor of delicious baked goods has found a new home on Main Street in downtown Hazard. The popular shop has been closed while moving to this new location.

Owner Sara White says she was anxious during their grand reopening, but she believes it went well. “I’ve lived here all my life. I just love the people here, I love giving back to the community, and I love old friends, new friends coming in and enjoying sweet food,” she says.

In addition to the familiar sweets, Rudy’s will now offer a variety of lunch options.

The shop is open Monday - Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

However, Sara says that those hours may change in the future and urges those interested to look for updates on Facebook.

